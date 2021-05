2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule For Round One

NHL.com: The NHL announced the Stanley Cup playoff schedule for round one.

MASSMUTUAL EAST DIVISION

Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)

Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBC, SN, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins @ Islanders | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD

Washington Capitals (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins @ Capitals | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins @ Capitals | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals @ Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals @ Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS

*Sunday, May 23, TBD: Bruins @ Capitals | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Capitals @ Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Bruins @ Capitals | TBD

DISCOVER CENTRAL DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Nashvillle Predators (4)

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators @ Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes @ Predators | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators @ Hurricanes | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes @ Predators | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators @ Hurricanes | TBD

Florida Panthers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning @ Panthers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Lightning @ Panthers | CNBC, SNE, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Panthers @ Lightning | USA, FX-CA, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m.: Panthers @ Lightning | CNBC, SN, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Lightning @ Panthers | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Panthers @ Lightning | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Lightning @ Panthers | TBD

HONDA WEST DIVISION

Colorado Avalanche/Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

Monday, May 17, 10 p.m.: Blues @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | CNBC, SN360, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Blues | USA, SN360, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Blues | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Blues @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Blues | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Blues @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | TBD

Colorado Avalanche/Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.: Wild @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m.: Wild @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Wild | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Wild | NBC, SN360, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Avalanche/Golden Knights @ Wild | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild @ Avalanche/Golden Knights | TBD

SCOTIA NORTH DIVISION

Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 24, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens | TBD

Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens | TBD

*Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs | TBD

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)

Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m.: Jets @ Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets @ Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Oilers @ Jets | TBD

Monday, May 24, TBD: Oilers @ Jets | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Jets @ Oilers | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Oilers @ Jets | TBD

*Sunday, May 30, TBD: Jets @ Oilers | TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined