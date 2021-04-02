Last year there were 32 trades made on trade deadline day, with 55 players being involved. This year the NHL trade deadline is expected to be much quieter.
The number of trades made on deadline day.
2019-20: 32 trades
2018-19: 20 trades
2017-18: 18 trades
2016-17: 20 trades
2015-16: 19 trades
2014-15: 25 trades
2013-14: 20 trades
(breakdown of the number of trades by CapFriendly)
We’re not at deadline day yet but it’s fast approaching. At the moment there don’t appear to be a lot of sellers, not a lot of teams have the salary cap space.
‘Retained money’ and ‘money-in, money-out’ are phrases that will be used a lot heading into the deadline.
There haven’t been a lot of trades since the 2020-21 season got underway, but there were a bunch of moves beforehand.
Our 2020-21 NHL trade tracker
|Player Acquired
|Trade Date
|Player Acquired
|D Christian Wolanin
|Mar. 29
|F Michael Amadio
|F Brendan Lemieux
|Mar. 26
|2021 4th round pick
|F Eric Staal
|Mar. 26
|2021 3rd round pick
2021 5th round pick
Retain 50% salary
|D Mikko Lehtonen
|Mar. 12
|G Veini Vehvilainen
|F Alex Galchenyuk
|Feb. 15
|F Egor Korshkov
D David Warsofsky
|F Cedric Paquette
F Alex Galchenyuk
|Feb. 13
|F Ryan Dzingel
|F Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Jan. 23
|F Patrik Laine
F Jack Roslovic
|D Ian Cole
|Jan. 19
|D Greg Pateryn
|F Cedric Paquette
D Braydon Coburn
2022 2nd round pick
|Dec. 27
|G Anders Nilsson
F Marian Gaborik
|F Derek Stepan
|Dec. 26
|2021 2nd round pick
|F Zach Magwood
|Dec. 21
|F Michael Carcone
|F Dmytro Timashov
|Dec. 11
|Future Considerations
|D Nate Schmidt
|Oct. 12
|2022 3rd round pick
|D Devon Toews
|Oct. 12
|2021 2nd round pick
2022 2nd round pick
|D Kyle Burroughs
|Oct. 11
|F A.J. Greer
|F Brandon Saad
D Dennis Gilbert
|Oct. 10
|D Nikita Zadorov
D Anton Lindholm
|F Andreas Johnsson
|Oct. 10
|F Joey Anderson
|F Austin Watson
|Oct. 10
|2021 4th round pick
|F Paul Stastny
|Oct. 9
|D Carl Dahlstrom
2022 conditional 4th
|D Erik Gudbranson
|Oct. 8
|2021 5th round pick
|D Markus Nutivaara
|Oct. 8
|Cliff Pu
|D Ryan Murray
|Oct. 8
|2021 5th round pick
|2020 5th round pick (No. 125)
|Oct. 7
|2022 4th round pick
|2020 5th round pick (No. 127)
|Oct. 7
|2020 7th round pick (No. 196)
2020 7th round pick (No. 206)
|2020 4th round pick (No. 94)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 116)
2020 5th round pick (No. 147)
|2020 2nd round pick (NO. 76)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 100)
2020 5th round pick (No. 126)
|F Lias Andersson
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 60)
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 57)
|Oct. 7
|2020 4th round pick (No. 124)
2021 2nd round pick
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 45)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 51)
2020 4th round pick (No. 97)
|G Matt Murray
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 52)
F Jonathan Gruden
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 44)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 59)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 64)
|F Luke Kunin
2020 4th round pick (No. 101)
|Oct. 7
|F Nick Bonino
2020 2nd round pick (No. 37)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 70)
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 34)
|Oct. 7
|2020 2nd round pick (No. 38)
2020 4th round pick (No. 100)
|2020 1st round pick (No. 22)
|Oct. 6
|2020 1st round pick (No. 24)
2020 3rd round pick (No. 80)
|2020 1st round pick (No. 19)
|Oct. 6
|2020 1st round pick (No. 22)
2020 3rd round (No. 72)
|F Max Domi
2020 3rd round pick
|Oct. 6
|F Josh Anderson
|G Devan Dubnyk
2020 7th round pick
|Oct. 5
|2020 5th round pick
|F Ryan Donato
|Oct. 5
|2021 3rd round pick
|D Olli Maatta
|Oct. 4
|F Brad Morrison
|D Joshua Brown
|Oct. 2
|2020 4th round pick