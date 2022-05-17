2021-22 NHL Free Agents: UFA Goaltenders
There are plenty of familiar names who could be available this offseason, but many of the pending free agent goaltenders are on the downside of their careers.

Marc-Andre Fleury likely has one more season left in him and could return to Minnesota. He could also have his eye on a Pittsburgh return.

Darcy Kuemper is hoping for a strong playoff run to increase his value even more. Will he end up pricing himself of out Colorado?

Blues goaltender Ville Husso is an interesting case. The 27-year-old rookie took over the starters position during the regular season and started for them in the playoffs before Jordan Binnington reclaimed the starters role in round one.

 