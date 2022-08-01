2022-23 NHL preview: Arizona Coyotes

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing.

Stanley Cup Odds: +30000

As far as odds go, nobody is a longer shot than the Arizona Coyotes and rightfully so. They were already one of the worst teams in the league last year and they didn’t do anything to improve that.

At the draft, they made a few smaller moves. They moved up in the draft trading picks 27, 34 and 45 to the San Jose Sharks for pick number 11, who they used to select Conor Geekie.

They acquired forward Zack Kassian from the Edmonton Oilers alongisde a 29th overall (Maveric Lamoureaux), a 2024 3rd round pick and a 2025 2nd round pick in exchange for 32nd overall (Reid Schaefer).

They also acquired defenceman Patrik Nemeth in another salary dump move from the New York Rangers.

The ‘Yotes will run another unassuming lineup this season. They have some solid talents in Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz making up their top pairing, while Jakob Chychrun is still the star of the show defensively.

In net, it will be the Karel Vejmelka show again — someone who honestly impressed me last season.

Are we betting on the Coyotes to win the cup? No. They are far and away one of the worst teams in the league and haven’t done anything to improve their roster this past offseason.