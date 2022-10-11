2022-23 NHL preview: Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Odds: +1200

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, anything is possible.

Just look at what the Oilers accomplished last year with the top two scorers in the NHL. They eeked out of the first round in a tight first-round matchup against the LA Kings, while the Oilers stars went supernova asserting their dominance against the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton’s lights were turned out in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, but a trip to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006 was huge for the franchise.

Last year, the Oilers brought in players like Zach Hyman, Warren Foegele, and Cody Ceci to start the year, adding studs like Evander Kane and Brett Kulak through the year. Edmonton’s brought them all back.

And on top of that, the Oilers dipped back into the free agency well this offseason signing top goaltender Jack Campbell to a five-year pact. Edmonton’s additions to the depth of the team have been huge. Players like Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are talented enough to play in the top six, but the numbers game has pushed them down the lineup. Similarly, on the back end, guys like Tyson Barrie are playing below where they would usually be situated.

This Oilers team is as deep as they’ve been in nearly two decades, and it’s Stanley Cup or bust.

Are we betting on the Oilers to win the cup? The Oilers are definitely worth some action. This team has two of the best players in the league last year and their series against the Avalanche was closer than the 4-0 result indicated.