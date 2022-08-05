2022-23 NHL preview: Seattle Kraken

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing.

Stanley Cup Odds: +12500

Do you want another long shot that has no chance of hitting? Because come on down and bet on the Seattle Kraken!

Now entering their second year in the NHL, the Kraken have admittedly had a solid offseason. They had Shane Wright, a player who is going to be highly motivated, fall to them at fourth overall and there’s a good chance we see him in the NHL next season.

He’s going to be highly motivated after being passed on by the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and the Arizona Coyotes, so the Kraken are getting a good one. On top of that, they had WHL star Jagger Firkus, a player I was very high on leading into the draft, fall to them early in the second round.They had a slight trade back from the 3rd round picking up fourth and fifth-rounders.

The big trade of the offseason was acquiring Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 3rd and 4th round pick. As far as hauls go, this is a big one. Columbus was cash strapped and the Kraken are getting a very, very good top-six winger.

In free agency, they also picked up Andre Burakovsky and Justin Schultz.

Are we betting on the Kraken to win the cup? No. Despite some moves that I think will help them improve as a whole this season, they’ll be hard pressed to make the playoffs in a tough Pacific Division.