2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is March 3rd at 3:00 PM ET.
The New York Rangers made the first big splash ahead of the deadline by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko. Will that kickstart teams making moves a little early?
Players are already being held out, so they could be the next domino to fall.
We’ll be updating trades as they come in.
|F Vladimir Tarasenko
D Niko Mikkola
|Feb. 9 2023
|Conditional 2023 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th round.
F Sammy Blais
D Hunter Skinner
retain 50% of Tarasenko's salary
|D Jaycob Megna
|Feb. 5 2023
|2023 4th round pick
|F Bo Horvat
|Jan. 30 2023
|Conditional 2023 1st round
F Anthony Beauvillier
F Aatu Raty
retain 50% for Horvat
|F Matt Nieto
D Ryan Merkley
|Jan. 25 2023
|F Martin Kaut
D Jacob MacDonald
|F Jasper Wetherby
|Jan. 18 2023
|F Kyle Criscuolo
|D Michael Del Zotto
|Dec. 19 2022
|F Danny O'Regan
|D Michael Del Zotto
|F Giavani Smith
|F Dyden Hunt
|F Denis Malgin
|D Oskari Laaksonen
|Dec. 15 2022
|D Joseph Cecconi
|D Zack Hayes
|Nov. 30 2022
|Future considerations
|D Conor Timmins
|Nov. 23 2022
|F Curtis Douglas
|F Ryan Reaves
|2025 5th round
|D Ethan Bear
F Lane Pederson
|Oct. 28 2022
|2023 5th round
|G Michael DiPietro
D Jonathan Myrenberg
|Oct. 27 2022
|F Jack Studnicks
|D Cooper Zech
|Oct. 26 2022
|F Evan Barratt
|D Nicolas Beaudin
|F Cam Hillis
|F Klim Kostin
|Oct. 9 2022
|D Dmitri Samorukov
|F Jason Dickinson
2024 2nd round
|Oct. 7 2022
|D Riley Stillman
|D Nils Lundkvist
|Sept. 19 2022
|Conditional 2023 1st round
Conditional 2025 4th round
|D Dmitry Kulikov
|Aug. 31 2022
|Future considerations
|F Sean Monahan
Conditional 2025 1st round
|Aug. 18 2022
|Future considerations
|F Matthew Tkachuk
Conditional 2025 4th round
|July 22 2022
|F Jonathan Huberdeau
D MacKenzie Weegar
Cole Schwindt
Conditional 2025 1st round
|F Oliver Bjordstrand
|2023 3rd round
2023 4th round
|D Jeff Petry
F Ryan Poehling
|July 16 2022
|D Mike Matheson
2023 4th round
|D John Marino
|D Ty Smith
2023 3rd round
|F Max Pacioretty
D Dylan Coghlan
|July 13 2022
|Future considerations
|F Connor Brown
|2024 2nd round
|D Brent Burns
F Lane Pederson
|F Steven Lorentz
G Eetu Makiniemi
Conditional 2023 3rd round
|D Patrik Nemeth
2025 2nd round
Conditional 2026 2nd round
|D Ty Emberson
|F Pavel Zacha
|F Erik Haula
|G Cam Talbot
|G Filip Gustavsson