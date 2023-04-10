2022-23 Top 10 Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects

The Toronto Maple Leafs despite not having won a playoff round since 2004 should be considered a Stanley Cup Contender. One of the main reasons why is their scouting staff.

Sure the Leafs had some top picks in the draft and hit home runs with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, but Toronto has also done an excellent job finding NHL players beyond the third round in Pierre Engvall, Dakota Joshua, Andreas Johnsson, Carter Verhaeghe, and Connor Brown who have all played over 100 games.

Toronto has traded away their first-round selection in three of the past four drafts which has depleted their prospect pool, but the team also made a total of 12 selections in 2020 and has retained their second-round picks.

1. Matthew Knies, LW – University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-3/209

Drafted: 2021 round two, 57th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Leaf fans are excited and optimistic about Knies and for good reason. The 6-3 power winger has been dominant in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers scoring 75 points in 72 games. He has also played for USA at the WJC and Olympics. The Hobey Baker finalist will play for an NCAA championship.

While some Leaf fans believe (or hope) he will step into a top-six role and provide the Leafs with another layer of offensive support. That is very possible as Knies already owns NHL level size, shooting, skating, and playmaking ability. The NHL is a significant step above the NCAA however, and the playoff pace and margin for rookie mistakes are much thinner. It may not happen instantly, but the Arizona native is on track to be a fan favorite.

2. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 5-10/183

Drafted: 2019 round two, 53rd overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Robertson was on track to return from an injury filled 2021-22 season and finally emerge as a full-time NHL player and fill a top-six wing role with the Leafs. He earned a roster spot and posted five points in 15 games before another injury ended his season.

The younger brother of Dallas Stars star Jason Robertson, Nick has similar skill level but is undersized in comparison and his durability has become a major concern. With one more year remaining on his ELC Robertson will have another opportunity next year when he returns from his shoulder injury to fill a top-six role with his affordable cap hit. The key will be to stay healthy. If he can, he could be an impact player.

3. Rodion Amirov, LW – Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/168

Drafted: 2020 round one, 15th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

In a perfect world, Amirov would either be ranked number one, or would have already graduated to a full-time top-six role with the Leafs. He has NHL-level speed, skills, and a shot to make him a dangerous offensive threat. His defensive game is tenacious as well and he projects as a top-six impactful NHL winger.

Sadly at this point the main concern is his current battle with cancer. The Russian winger has been limited to 13 games last season (2021-22) as he undergoes treatment for a brain tumor. I remain optimistic he makes a full recovery, returns to hockey, has a tremendous career and lives a long and healthy life.

4. Topi Niemela, RD – Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 5-11/170

Drafted: 2020 round three, 64th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

The 21-year-old has come to Toronto after four years of development in the Liiga with Karpat. Niemela makes his biggest impact as a defensive defender, using his skating and smarts to eliminate forechecking opposition, defuse defensive zone pressure, and create transition offense.

His offensive game is not to be understated as since joining the Marlies he has two points in as many games. Niemela could use the rest of this season and some of next year in the AHL to adjust his game to the North American rinks and pace, but he has middle-six upside as an offensive defender that could be realized by this time next year.

5. Fraser Minten, C – Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-2/192

Drafted: 2022 round two 38th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs first selection in the second round of the ’22 draft has had three solid years in the WHL. In his junior year, he has eclipsed the point-per-game pace scoring 31 goals.

Minten brings a balanced game of skill and size. He has a good shot, quick release and accurate. His puck skills are evident with a wide array of moves, drags and curls. His passing and playmaking skills are possibly his strongest asset. He combines deception well and is creative in his passing, threading the needle through feet, and saucing passes while looking off his intended target. His physical game is formidable at the junior level but will be muted somewhat when he moves up to the pro level.

Minten has another year of junior to play and should see some AHL time as well but his upside ceiling is a two-way second line center with a bottom-six floor. A great selection in the second round.

6. Nicholas Moldenhauer, RW – University of Michigan (NCAA)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 5-10/170

Drafted: 2022 round three 95th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

The Mississauga native has opted to play his junior in the USHL and the NCAA rather than the OHL. His hometown Leafs selected him after a strong USHL rookie season with 43 points in 41 games with the Chicago Steel. He returned to the Steel for his D+1 season and his stock has increased as he is on pace for a 70-point season. Committed to the University of Michigan where he is projected to be their latest freshman superstar.

Moldenhauer is a highly-skilled, quick and tenacious player that should have an immediate impact as a freshman with the Wolverines and should sign with the Leafs after one, or two college seasons.

7. Nick Abruzzese, C/LW – Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 5-11/183

Drafted: 2019 round four 124th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Abruzzese played three years of NCAA with Harvard. In his junior year he played for USA at the Olympics and had four points in four games. He signed with Toronto after his junior year and as an AHL rookie he scored 44 points in 65 games. He has been recalled to the NHL and has six points in six NHL games with the Leafs.

Abruzzese has below-average NHL size and skating ability, but he compensates with above-average hockey sense and playmaking ability. He may not get to open ice by virtue of speed, but he often sees open ice before it is open. He makes himself available for passes supporting possession and offensive play and finds passing options others could not. The 23-year-old may need more AHL seasoning but has middle-six playmaking upside.

8. Roni Hirvonen, C – HIFK (Liiga)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 5-9/172

Drafted: 2020 round two 59th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Hirvonen compares similarly to Abruzzese, he is lacking in size and skating but is a deceptive and deft playmaker. His development in his last two seasons with HIFK in Liiga have been a little underwhelming as his counting stats have been pretty stagnant.

Hirvonen spent the first year of his three-year ELC deal on loan back in Finland, but expect him to be brought to the AHL for the final two years where he will join his countryman Topi Niemela. Hirvonen will need time to improve his skating and to adjust to the physicality and smaller ice in the AHL.

8. Nikita Grebyonkin, LW/RW – Amur Khabarovsk (KHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-2/176

Drafted: 2022 round five 135th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Grebyonkin is a player whose stock is on the rise, rapidly! After being undrafted, the Leafs threw a dart on him in the fifth round. He struggled to find time in the KHL with Metallurg where he is under contract through the 2023-24 season, but after being loaned to the bottom-feeding Amur, he found playing time and showed what he can do posting 26 points in 45 games averaging around 17 minutes a game. With one more year to go on his current deal, the question is where will he play next year and can he carry his momentum?

9. Ty Voit, C/LW – Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 5-9/150

Drafted: 2021 round five 153rd overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

The undersized forward had a good OHL rookie year, good enough that despite not playing in the COVID cancelled season the Leafs still drafted him. He rewarded them with a breakout 80-point D+1 year and has eclipsed that pace with a 105 point season in his senior year with the Sting. His league-leading 81 assists tell you what his game is, he is a playmaker. His skating is his other strength as he plays with pace, is dangerous on the rush and excels at transition. Voit will have challenges dealing with the size and physicality of professional hockey. He will play in the AHL next year.

10. Ryan Tverberg, RW – Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/190

Drafted: 2020 round seven 213th overall by Toronto Maple Leafs

Another prospect on the rise is Toronto native Ryan Tverberg. After three NCAA seasons at the University of Connecticut, the Leafs have signed him to his ELC and he will play out the season in the AHL with the Marlies. Through the first six games he is still looking for his first point, his game is more about the physical play than the offensive production.

Tverberg is a heat-seeking missile, throwing his body at the opposition without the puck, and freight-training it toward the goal when he does have the puck. The 21-year-old will play a full season with the Marlies next year and could eventually play his way into a bottom-six NHL energy player.