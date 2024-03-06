2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

The rumor mill has been hopping for over a month, but there hasn’t been a lot of moves made. Things are going to change with the NHL trade deadline set for Friday, March 8th.
There were only four trades made in February with only six players involved. January saw five trades made with 10 players involved and four of those players were moved in Elias Lindholm’s trade to Vancouver.
We’ll be updating our NHL trade tracker page as the deals come in ahead of the 3:00 PM EST deadline.
|Team
|Acquires
|Date
|Acquires
|Team
|F Anthony Mantha
|Mar. 5th, 2024
|2024 2nd round
2026 4th round
50% retained
|F Zakhar Bardakov
2024 7th round
|Mar. 1st, 2024
|LW Kurtis MacDermid
|Feb. 29th, 2024
|D Ilya Lyubushkin
F Kirill Slepets
|CAR
2024 6th round
25% retained
|2025 3rd round
50% retained
|Feb. 28th, 2024
|D Chris Tanev
G Cole Brady
|NJ
2026 4th round
50% retained
|2024 2nd round
D Artem Grushnikov
Conditional 2026 3rd
|RW Alex Nylander
Conditional 2026 6th
|Feb. 22nd, 2024
|RW Emil Bemstrom
|C Sean Monahan
|Feb. 2nd, 2024
|2024 1st round
Conditional 2027 3rd
|C Elias Lindholm
|Jan. 31st, 2024
|RW Andrei Kuzmenko
D Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th
|D Will Butcher
|Jan. 25th, 2024
|RW Maxim Cajkovic
|LW Filip Cederqvist
|Jan 11th, 2024
|Future Considerations
|LW Cutter Gauthier
|Jan 8th, 2024
|D Jamie Drysdale
2025 2nd round
|LW Rem Pitlick
|Jan. 6th, 2024
|Conditional 2026 7th
|RW Tomas Tatar
|Dec. 15th, 2023
|2024 5th round
|D Nick Cicek
2024 6th round
|RW Jack Studnicka
|D Robert Bortuzzo
|Dec. 8th, 2023
|2025 7th round
|LW Eric Robinson
|Dec. 6th, 2023
|Conditional 2025 7th
|D Nikita Zadorov
|Nov. 30th, 2023
|2024 5th round
2026 3rd round
|RW Anthony Beauvillier
|Nov. 28th, 2023
|Conditional 2024 5th
|RW Tyce Thompson
|Nov. 26th, 2023
|LW Arnaud Durandeau
|D Zach Bogosian
|Nov. 8th, 2023
|2025 7th round
|D Mark Friedman
C Ty Glover
|Oct. 17th, 2024
|D Jack Rathbone
RW Karel Plasek
|C Callahan Burke
|Oct. 10th, 2024
|D Caleb Jones
|RW Sam Lafferty
|Oct. 8th, 2024
|2024 5th round
|G Casey DeSmith
|Sept. 19th, 2023
|LW Tanner Pearson
2025 3rd round
|D Ilya Lyubushkin
|Aug. 18th, 2023
|2024 4th round
|D Jeff Petry
|Aug. 15th, 2023
|D Gustav Lindstrom
Conditional 2025 4th