2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
The rumor mill has been hopping for over a month, but there hasn’t been a lot of moves made. Things are going to change with the NHL trade deadline set for Friday, March 8th.

There were only four trades made in February with only six players involved. January saw five trades made with 10 players involved and four of those players were moved in Elias Lindholm’s trade to Vancouver.

We’ll be updating our NHL trade tracker page as the deals come in ahead of the 3:00 PM EST deadline.

TeamAcquiresDateAcquiresTeam
F Anthony ManthaMar. 5th, 20242024 2nd round
2026 4th round
50% retained
F Zakhar Bardakov
2024 7th round		Mar. 1st, 2024LW Kurtis MacDermid
Feb. 29th, 2024
D Ilya Lyubushkin
F Kirill Slepets		CAR
2024 6th round
25% retained		2025 3rd round
50% retained
Feb. 28th, 2024
D Chris Tanev
G Cole Brady		NJ
2026 4th round
50% retained		2024 2nd round
D Artem Grushnikov
Conditional 2026 3rd
RW Alex Nylander
Conditional 2026 6th		Feb. 22nd, 2024RW Emil Bemstrom
C Sean MonahanFeb. 2nd, 20242024 1st round
Conditional 2027 3rd
C Elias LindholmJan. 31st, 2024RW Andrei Kuzmenko
D Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th
D Will ButcherJan. 25th, 2024RW Maxim Cajkovic
LW Filip CederqvistJan 11th, 2024Future Considerations
LW Cutter GauthierJan 8th, 2024D Jamie Drysdale
2025 2nd round
LW Rem PitlickJan. 6th, 2024Conditional 2026 7th
RW Tomas TatarDec. 15th, 20232024 5th round
D Nick Cicek
2024 6th round		RW Jack Studnicka
D Robert BortuzzoDec. 8th, 20232025 7th round
LW Eric RobinsonDec. 6th, 2023Conditional 2025 7th
D Nikita ZadorovNov. 30th, 20232024 5th round
2026 3rd round
RW Anthony BeauvillierNov. 28th, 2023Conditional 2024 5th
RW Tyce ThompsonNov. 26th, 2023LW Arnaud Durandeau
D Zach BogosianNov. 8th, 20232025 7th round
D Mark Friedman
C Ty Glover		Oct. 17th, 2024D Jack Rathbone
RW Karel Plasek
C Callahan BurkeOct. 10th, 2024D Caleb Jones
RW Sam LaffertyOct. 8th, 20242024 5th round
G Casey DeSmithSept. 19th, 2023LW Tanner Pearson
2025 3rd round
D Ilya LyubushkinAug. 18th, 20232024 4th round
D Jeff PetryAug. 15th, 2023D Gustav Lindstrom
Conditional 2025 4th