2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

The Florida Panthers aren’t going down without a fight. Matthew Tkachuk tied the game late in the third period and Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner early in OT.

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 2-1.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Golden Knights 5 – Panthers 2

Game 2: Golden Knights 7 – Panthers 2

Game 3: Panthers 3 – Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Sat., June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

* = If necessary