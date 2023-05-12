2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Underperformers

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs well underway as we inch closer to the Conference Finals, it felt like a great time to look at those players who were underperformers through the first two rounds. Like our lastest featured series, NHLRumors.com, we’ll look at underperformers in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

It would be tough to do it all in one because there are so many. More so in the East than in the West. There was more star power in the East with teams like the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Time to reveal our underperformers in the Eastern Conference.

Eastern Conference Underperformers

Bo Horvat– F – New York Islanders

Top the list of Eastern Conference Underperformers is Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders. The Islanders made the first move prior to the deadline acquiring Horvat from the Canucks.

Initially, the move looked great. Horvat was producing, but then he went cold. It did not help with Mathew Barzal out of the lineup, but even when he returned, Horvat did not regain his form scoring only eight goals after being traded.

Despite doing all the little things right, Horvat was non-existent for the Islanders down the stretch and in the first round of the playoffs. He was supposed to be an impact and get this team over the top. But like the rest of the Islanders, he struggled to produce offence in this system.

In six playoff games with the Islanders, Horvat had two points. One goal came in garbage time of Game 4 and an assist in Game 5. Other than that he was held pointless. He knew he needed to be better and score meaningful goals.

Jesper Bratt– F – New Jersey Devils

There are a number of players you could pick out that did not have great performances for the Devils in the playoffs this year. From Timo Meier to Nico Hischier to Dougie Hamilton, the guy that stands out the most is Jesper Bratt.

Bratt had a great start to the season breaking the franchise record with an 11-game point streak. Over that 11-game point streak, Bratt had 17 points. He finished the season tying his career mark in points with 73 and setting a new career high in goals with 32.

But once the playoffs started, Bratt was nowhere to be seen on the ice. Bratt is a streaky player and at times during the regular season, he was non-existent. The team views him as a top player, and top players must perform in the playoffs.

In 12 games, Bratt had six points (one goal and five assists) and was a -3. That one goal was an empty net goal that sealed Game 7 against the Rangers sending the Devils to Round 2. Other than that nothing.

He was looking to pass more than he was looking to shoot. Some of his defensive efforts were not the greatest. For a player that wants to be paid like a top guy, his playoff performance might have hurt him in the wallet.

Artemi Panarin – F – New York Rangers

As with the Devils, there are several players on the Rangers that underperformed. However, leading the way was Artemi Panarin. Panarin was the leading scorer for the Rangers in the regular season with 92 points, he absolutely did not deliver in the playoffs.

In seven playoff games, Panarin registered just two assists and was a -2 in for the series. Panarin let the frustration of not scoring get to him. It is not like he did not have his looks. This could be a totally different story if Panarin actually finished his opportunities.

This is a huge drop-off from a player who had 16 points in 20 games last year with the Rangers. But like the rest of the Rangers, it was a major disappointment losing in the first round.

Aleksander Barkov – F – Florida Panthers

Even though the Florida Panthers are in the second round of the playoffs, Aleksander Barkov could be doing more. This season, Barkov had the sixth most goals in the NHL. He has managed just two in 11 games in the playoffs this season.

The second leading scorer during the regular season on the Panthers, has nine points in 11 games in the postseason. Along with the two goals, most of Barkov’s points are from assists. He has seven through 11 playoff games.

If the Panthers want to win the Stanley Cup and continue their stellar run, they need more from Barkov. Barkov is no longer an under-the-radar player in the NHL. He is expected to produce. And while the Panthers are up in their series with the Maple Leafs, it is the Matthew Tkachuk line doing most of the damage. Barkov’s line has to start producing more.

There are others that did not make the list of Eastern Conference underperformers, but maybe that can be saved for another time. Be on the lookout for the Western Conference underperformers.