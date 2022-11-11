NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the St. Louis Blues

Devils GM on the idea of exploring the goalie market

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald when asked yesterday if they plan on exploring the goalie trade market:

“We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer to keep our (young goalies) in AHL.”

Three directions the St. Louis Blues could decide to go in

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The wheels are falling off in St. Louis. Doing nothing probably wouldn’t go over well. Directions GM Doug Armstrong could go.

Coaching change – last week Armstrong said the believed in Craig Berube and the system, and that Berube has to be part of the solution. Berube is also in the first year of three year deal that pays him around $3.5 million.

Trade pending UFAs – Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly are their top pending UFAs. Tarasenko would draw interest and has asked for a trade in the past. O’Reilly has struggled to start the season but would still get plenty of interest. Ivan Barbashev is another UFA that might get some interest. Moving UFAs usually doesn’t happen this early in the season though.

Start a rebuild – The Blues have 10 players under contract beyond this season, and some have a lot of term left. Brayden Schenn has a full no-trade and a $6.5 million cap hit through 2028. Pavel Buchnevich a modified no-trade and a $5.8 million cap hit through 2025. Brandon Saad a full no-trade and a $4.5 million cap hit through 2026. Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas have an $8.125 million cap hit through 2031. Justin Faulk a full no-trade and a $6.5 million cap hit through 2027. Torey Krug a full no-trade and a $6.5 million cap hit through 2027. Colton Parayko a full no-trade and a $6.5 million cap hit through 2030. Nick Leddy a full no-trade and a $4 million cap hit through 2026. Jordan Binnington a full no-trade and a $6 million cap hit through 2027.