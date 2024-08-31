Are the Edmonton Oilers a Better Team This Season?

Are the Edmonton Oilers a better team now than their Stanley Cup Final team?

TSN: TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron answering Hot or Not on whether the Edmonton Oilers are a better team right now as opposed to when they lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sarah Davis: “It’s time now for another edition of Hot or Not with our hockey analyst, Marty Biron. So I’ll make a statement, and Marty, you’re going to give us your take.

We’re going to start in Edmonton. The Oilers are a better team today than when they lost in game seven of the Cup final. Hot or Not?”

Biron: “I’m going to say Hot. And I’m not saying that the Oilers are going to win the Stanley Cup. If they’re better than when they lost game seven. you know they may mean, well, they’re going to win the Stanly Cup, but they are a better team.

The addition of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson gives their obviously great offense an even better boost.

Now, I understand that a few weeks later, losing (Dylan) Holloway, (Philip) Broberg, (Cody) Ceci, it kind of took a step back. But I still think that the Oilers are a better team now than they were Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

So I’m going Hot. They’re the better team right now.”

David: “Okay, can’t wait to see Oilers season plays out now. We may have to play this back”