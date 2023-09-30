Are the Winnipeg Jets Asking Too Much for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele?

The Winnipeg Jets are in an interesting situation with the preseason and training camps underway. There is still a lot of chatter in regards to why Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele are still on the team.

They were the biggest story of the offseason. In fact, Hellebuyck was the number one rumor after Alex DeBrincat got traded to Detroit. Both Scheifele and Hellebuyck entered the final year of their deals and when the Jets opened training camp, that is what everyone wanted to talk about.

NHL Rumors: There Wasn’t Enough Interest This Offseason in Mark Scheifele and Connor Helleybuck

Even though there were teams reaching out to Winnipeg about Hellebuyck, nothing got done. Same with Scheifele, though Scheifele has stated he wants to stay and be a lifer similar to his idol Steve Yzerman.

As for Hellebuyck, we know his feelings. When he spoke with the media on the first day of training camp and was asked about the possibility of signing long-term with the Jets. He did not close the door but he wants to win a Stanley Cup.

“I have an open mind,” Hellebuyck told the attending media. “I’m not closing the door to anyone. I’m going to look anywhere that I think can win a Cup. I know this locker room can win a Cup. That’s my main goal and my main focus.”

He later added he loves the city and fans, but “That being said, I don’t want to come and say something to you guys and then tomorrow it changes and it being something different. So, I’m just going to leave it as I’m going to win a Cup wherever I can win a Cup, and that’s where I’m going to be.”

Now, there are a multitude of reasons as to why the deal has not gotten done. As NHLRumors.com has written one of the reasons is there was not much interest this past offseason in both players.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Window Closing To Trade Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele

That is part of it. Another reason is the Jets limited themselves to the teams they can speak with. Again it goes back to management, specifically general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, not embracing a rebuild. Instead, the Jets are trying to retool on the fly.

The Jets are looking for players that can play now, not future assets. As we saw in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. Cheveldayoff did a good job getting players who can play now in Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari, and Alex Iafallo. The issue is getting those types of players in return for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele.

Contending teams who want those players do not want to subtract three good assets for one. Those teams want to give up futures for players of their calibre. So that change in philosophy needs to start at the top.

If the Jets were to embrace a rebuild they would get more interest from teams who need players like that. But again, as documented on NHLRumors.com, certain players on the Jets do not want to embrace a rebuild, and that has handcuffed the general manager.

So realistically we can say it is a combination of things as to why Hellebuyck and Scheifele have not been traded. It will be really hard to get those deals done by the trade deadline, but stranger things have happened.

This is a situation worth watching to see if extensions happen or if one or both get traded.