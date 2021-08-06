NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and Yes, Adam Pelech Too

Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres among teams needing talent

Jason Chen of The Hockey News: The free-agent frenzy has calmed leaving some voids for teams like the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres among others.

Arizona has one, big problem. They ate so much cap space with all these reclamation contracts yet lost so much. The Coyotes traded their captain away and best scorer in Conor Garland then lost three more defensemen to boot.

Even with Jakob Chychrun, Arizona has gaps galore to fill and yet they still may trade Phil Kessel and Dmitri Jaskin. Their offense ranked 23rd and defense was 22nd before these purges. Goaltending is arguably worse but the goal seems clear. This will be one long season to set up for next season and beyond.

The Buffalo Sabres need to shed Jack Eichel. Now, can they? Buffalo is a team that ranked 28th in offense, 29th on defense, and goaltending now without Linus Ullmark is worse.

If they can retain something from an Eichel move, then scour the market in September, perhaps there is something. However, with their prospects’ situation, Buffalo could have an even murkier picture than Arizona.

Adam Pelech arbitration may spur other Islander decisions

Andrew Gross of New York Newsday: Adam Pelech will get a contract one way or the other. His arbitration hearing is scheduled for August 11th. Lou Lamoriello can keep negotiating. By next Friday at the latest, something is expected to give.

There will be a ruling or a signing. The question becomes will that spur a reveal of the other decisions. Is Kyle Palmieri signed? Is Travis Zajac? How about a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?

Pelech’s camp has not come out with an amount but it can be far off from the $6-$7 million in market value. Lou Lamoriello expects to counter with something a good deal less. Pelech made $1.6 million last season.

For all, anyone knows, there is a deal ready.

Maybe the mysteries will unravel soon enough.