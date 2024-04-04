Auston Matthews Sets Sites on First 70 Goal Season

Auston Matthews has once again confirmed his elite status within the NHL, achieving a remarkable milestone that solidifies his position among the most prolific goal scorers the league has ever witnessed. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ star player reached his 60th goal of the season during a commanding 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on March 30, 2024. On Monday, he added two more goals in the Leafs’ 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers and accounted for the lone goal in the 4-1 loss against the Lightning last night, leaving him with 63 goals with seven games to play in the season.

The achievement was notably celebrated at the KeyBank Center, a venue with personal significance for Matthews. Eight years prior, it was here that his professional journey began when he was drafted 1st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft. This full-circle moment was not lost on Matthews or the crowds of Maple Leafs fans who filled the arena with chants of “60! 60!” in anticipation and support of his record-setting goal.

The achievement marks Matthews as the only current NHL player to have scored 60 goals in more than one season, demonstrating his exceptional skill and consistency at the highest levels of hockey.

Matthews, known for his humility and team-first attitude, reflected on the significance of this milestone with gratitude and a sense of collective achievement.

“It means a lot,” Matthews stated, underscoring the importance of team effort in his accomplishments. He further remarked on the rarity of his achievement, saying, “It’s hard to think about stuff like that. Honestly, it’s special.”

His entry into the exclusive club of players with multiple 60-goal seasons places him alongside hockey legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Brett Hull, further underscoring the historical significance of his achievement. Matthews’ previous 60-goal season also saw him amassing 46 assists, a performance that earned him the prestigious Hart Trophy for the 2021-22 campaign. With his sights now set on the elusive 70-goal mark, Matthews’ current season could see him achieving a feat not reached since the days of Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny.

Hart Trophy

The anticipation around whether Matthews can reach or surpass 70 goals has sparked a flurry of interest among fans and bettors alike, highlighting his significant impact on the sport and its following. His accomplishment has also reignited discussions around his odds in the race for the Hart Trophy against the favorites Nathan MacKinnon (-320), Nikita Kucherov (+600), and last season’s winner, Connor McDavid (+650). Currently, Matthews is a +1800 underdog at Canadian betting sites offering odds on the MVP race, but does that change if he reaches 70 goals?

Matthews’ record-breaking season does not only highlight his goal-scoring prowess but also his role in leading the Maple Leafs. His pursuit of a third Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, his leadership in even-strength goals, and his march towards franchise scoring records underscore his importance to his team and the league.

Comparing Matthews with other active members of the 60-goal club, including Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak, places him in rarefied air, emphasizing his unique position in the current NHL landscape. His ability to consistently perform at this level has made him a cornerstone for the Maple Leafs and a beacon of excellence in professional hockey.

As the regular season draws to a close, the hockey world watches with bated breath to see if Matthews can continue his goal-scoring spree. With seven games remaining and possibly reaching 70 goals within grasp, Matthews stands on the precipice of another historic achievement. Can Auston Matthews continue his remarkable pace and score seven more goals in his final seven games to reach 70 goals for the 2023-24 season?

The 70 Goal Club

In the storied history of the National Hockey League (NHL), 70 goals in a single season stands as a towering milestone, achieved by only eight players whose extraordinary performances have set them apart as some of the greatest goal scorers in the sport. This exclusive group represents a mix of raw talent, incredible perseverance, and the ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Wayne Gretzky: Known as “The Great One,” Gretzky is perhaps the most iconic figure in hockey. He surpassed the 70-goal mark in a season four times, with a record-breaking 92 goals in the 1981-82 season, a record that still stands today.

Brett Hull: The son of hockey legend Bobby Hull, Brett Hull was one of the most prolific goal scorers in the NHL during his career. He reached the 70-goal plateau twice, including an impressive 86 goals in the 1990-91 season.

Mario Lemieux: Lemieux’s combination of size, skill, and intelligence made him a dominant force on the ice. He scored 70 or more goals three times, with his highest total coming in at 85 goals during the 1988-89 season.

Phil Esposito: As one of the premier goal scorers of his era, Esposito was the first player to break the 70-goal barrier, scoring 76 goals in the 1970-71 season, setting a new standard for scoring in the NHL.

Alexander Mogilny: In the 1992-93 season, Mogilny, known for his incredible speed and scoring ability, lit the lamp 76 times for the Buffalo Sabres, tying him for the league lead in goals that season.

Teemu Selanne: The Finnish Flash burst onto the NHL scene with one of the greatest rookie seasons ever, scoring 76 goals in the 1992-93 season, the current record for goals by a rookie.

Bernie Nicholls: Playing for the Los Angeles Kings, Nicholls had a career year in the 1988-89 season, scoring 70 goals. The era’s other great scorers often overshadowed his incredible season, but it remains a remarkable achievement.

Jari Kurri: A vital part of the Edmonton Oilers dynasty in the 1980s, Kurri was one of the most consistent scorers of his time, including a remarkable 71 goals in 73 games during the 1984-85 season.