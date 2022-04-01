Betway Bets of the Day — April 1, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We are back in the green, folks! It’s been an absolute grind this year since we’ve started doing these. We crushed in April going as high as +8.1u, and had a very tough March dipping as low as -5u.

You’ve got to trust the process and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Let’s see what April will bring.

Today, our first bet will be taking o6 goals between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres. This line sits at -115.

Both teams have been strong to the over in their last 10 games. The Sabres are 6-4 to the over in their last 10 returning +1.2u, while the Predators have gone 8-2 in their last 10 returning +5.75u.

I like getting an even number on this total and this is a game where 53% of the public money is on the under, so I like fading them here.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Leon Draisaitl to be an anytime goalscorer. This line sits at -106.

Draisaitl came close to hitting the 50-goal mark the other night, and with Auston Matthews getting there last night, I’m willing to bet Leon wants to get there tonight too.

Edmonton takes on a Blues team that’s played in some high-scoring games recently. They’ve scored 3.85 goals for per hour in their last 10 and allowed 3.46 goals against per hour in the same time. Edmonton, meanwhile, is averaging 4.65 goals for per hour and 3.27 goals against per hour over the same time.

On top of that, St. Louis is going with Jordan Binnington in net, who has struggled all year.

Season record: 31-41-4 (+0.28u)