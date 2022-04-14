Betway Bets of the Day – April 14, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first play of the day is over 6.5 in the Colorado and New Jersey game.

Colorado has 21 goals in their last four games and the over has hit in three of those four games.

New Jersey can score goals too with 13 in their last three. However, they also conceded a lot.

Our second play of the day is in the Tampa Bay and Anaheim. We are going with the Tampa Bay puckline at -130.

Against non-playoff teams, Tampa has hit the puck line in three of their last four games.

On the otherwise, Anaheim had a good game against Florida but before that they hadn’t covered the puckline in there straight games against playoff opponents.

Those are our two games picks for tonight. Good luck and enjoy the games!