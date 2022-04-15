Betway Bets of the Day – April 15

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first bet of the day in the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens game. We are going with Islanders on the moneyline at even money.

Carey Price might be back for the Haas tonight, but he also hasn’t played since the Stanley Cup finals.

The Islanders have been good recently with wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers in their last 10 games.

Our second play is in the only other game in the NHL tonight, which is between the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets. It’s a little risk but we are going with the Winnipeg Jets at +1.5 which is paying out at -110.

Winnipeg has only lost three of their last ten road games, and have also collect points in there last three games overall.

Florida also hasn’t won a home game by more than one goal in April. There last game on March 31st versus the Chicago Blackhawks.