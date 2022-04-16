Betway Bets of the Day – April 16

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first bet of the day is the Edmonton Oilers on the moneyline versus the Vegas Golden Knight, which is paying out at -130.

The Oilers have been great at home as of late with a 6-0-1 record in their last seven.

There’s no doubting Vegas is playing good hockey right, however, the Oilers have taken care of business against the Golden Knights this season with a 2-1-0 record.

For our second play, we are going with another home favourite. We are taking the Colorado Avalanche on the moneyline at -135 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Colorado has only lost twice at home since the beginning of March. They’re also on an eight game win streak making them one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Carolina has been a little inconsistent as of late too with losses against the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres.