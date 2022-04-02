Betway Bets of the Day — April 2, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o6.5 goals between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins. This line sits at -115.

This game comes in with an implied total of 6.7 goals and 69% (nice) of the public backing the over. While I’m not a huge fan of riding the public in situations like this, it’s hard to not like the over.

Columbus has been the top money-making team to the over this season going 43-19-5 and returning a whopping +21.75u.

I like getting an even number on this total and this is a game where 53% of the public money is on the under, so I like fading them here. Boston, meanwhile, comes in at 32-30-4 with a -.7u return. Both teams are rolling into this one going 3-2 to the over with returning of just under a unit in their last five.

While both clubs are going with their normal starters — Elvis Merklizins in Columbus and Jeremy Swayman in Boston — this is a spot I like with the Bruins going 4-1 to their team total over returning +3u in their last five.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Jason Robertson to score a goal at +145 against the San Jose Sharks.

I like this spot here for Robertson quite a bit. On the season, he’s scoring just over half a goal per game on the road tallying 16 markers in 29 games. While he’s also coming in riding a four-game goalless drought, not once this season has he gone five without a goal.

He plays top line minutes and is a staple on the top powerplay unit and the Stars are taking on a San Jose club allowing 18 goals against, 3.6 per game, in their last five.

Kaapo Kahkonen gets the start for the Sharks, and he has struggled in his first two games since being acquired at the deadline allowing four goals against in both games.

The Stars are going to be up for this one as they battle for the playoffs, and I like Robertson to be a piece of it.

Season record: 42-42-4 (+0.14u)