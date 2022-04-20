Betway Bets of the Day – April 20th

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first play of the day is over 6.5 in the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes game.

The over has now hit in 5 straight games for the Blackhawks, and also for the Coyotes.

These teams are not very good and are leaking goals.

Our second play is the Edmonton Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard. His shot prop 2.5 which is paying out at +115.

He missed it last game against Vegas with only two shots.

However, Bouchard hit his shot prop in the four game before Saturday.