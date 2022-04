Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first pick of the day is the Florida Panthers in regulation over the Montreal Canadiens, which pays at -125.

The Panthers haven’t lost a game against a non-playoff team since February 24th.

Our second pick of the day, is the over in the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils game which is 6.5 and paying out at -120.

The over has now hit in back-to-back games for the Devils.