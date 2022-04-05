Betway Bets of the Day — April 5, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o5.5 goals between the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars. This line sits at even money.

While this is the lowest total on the night, I like the over here quite a bit. First off, the money is spread fairly evenly with 56% of the public money on the over.

Secondly, both teams have been good to the overs in respective situations. In their last 10 at home, the Stars are 7-3 to the over returning +4.55u, while the Islanders are also 7-3 to the over on the road returning +4.05u.

Look for that to keep up tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

This is insane value considering the run McDavid has been on. Dating back 24 games to Feb. 15th, McDavid has scored 16 goals and 41 points. In 18 of those games, he finished with two or more points.

Shrinking it down, he’s got 26 points in his last 13 games and has scored two or more points in 11 of those games.

Absolutely wild stuff from the best player in the league and I don’t see him slowing down now.

Season record: 44-42-4 (+2.46u)