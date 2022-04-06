Betway Bets of the Day — April 6, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the St. Louis Blues -1.5 against the Seattle Kraken. This line sits at +115.

This one is fairly simple, all things considered. The Blues are the best team to the spread all season long going 39-29 returning a league-high +15.5u. The Kraken, meanwhile, are on the exact opposite end of the spectrum going 31-37 returning -24.1u.

St. Louis comes in rolling going 5-0 to the spread in their last five and 7-3 in their last 10, while the Kraken are 2-3 in their last five and 5-5 in their last 10.

St. Louis is going with their number one tonight in Villie Husso, so with that I like this bet even more.

Our second bet of the day will be parlaying the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames both in regulation. This line sits at +225.

We’re taking a bit of a swing here, but I like this spot for both clubs. For obvious reasons, Calgary comes in as heavy favourites on the moneyline against the Ducks. Calgary continues to roll this season, despite hitting a bit of a slide in the last week or two.

Anaheim, meanwhile, has seen the wheels completely falling off going 1-9 to the moneyline in their last 10 games. The Flames are the top team in the Pacific for a reason, and they should be able to take care of business here tonight.

Tampa, meanwhile, comes in on a bit of a skid of their own going 5-4-1 in their last 10, scoring 30 goals in that time. But what makes this a spot I like is that the Washington Capitals are starting Ilya Samsonov in net. He’s 2-0-1 in his last five games posting a meagre .859 save percentage in that time.

I like this spot for Tampa to come out hot and heavy.

Season record: 44-44-4 (+.46u)