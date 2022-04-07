Betway Bets of the Day — April 7, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o5.5 goals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. This line sits at -125.

This is the fourth meeting between these clubs this year, and in the previous three this over has hit just once, but that doesn’t mean I don’t like this spot.

Igor Shesterkin’s game has slipped a bit as of late, and the Rangers have had an average of 6.8 total goals in their last eight games, with o5.5 hitting in six of those games, with a total of 7.4 goals per game.

In the Penguins’ last 10 games, they’ve had a total of 6.9 goals per game. I like the over here.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o65.5 shots on goal between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers. This line sits at -110.

These teams met just last week, and there was a total of 74 shots on goal in that game.

In each of their last 10 games, the Oilers have averaged 34.37 shots on goal per hour, while the Kings are averaging 34.4 shots on goal per game. Those rank fifth and eighth over that time, respectively.

In an even bigger sample size of their last 25 games, the Oilers have taken 33.78 shots for per hour, while the Kings have taken 33.31. Those two rank ninth and 10th, respectively.

Lots to like in what should be a fast-paced game tonight.

Season record: 45-45-4 (+.61u)