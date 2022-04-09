Betway Bets of the Day — April 9, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at +110.

There’s not much that needs to be said about Connor McDavid’s run as of late. While already leading the league in scoring, he’s hit another level. In his last 15 games, he’s scored 13 goals and a whopping 29 points.

McDavid’s been a driving force, as always, in the Edmonton Oilers’ recent run of success. His pace has slowed ever so slightly — to the tune of three points in his last four games — but he’s a player that gets up for big games and tonight is a big one.

Look for him to stay hot.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Auston Matthews to take o4.5 SOG. This line sits at -112.

While this number seems high, it’s truly achievable for a guy like Matthews. In his last 10 games, he’s fired 61 shots on goal hitting this prop six times over that span.

This is a great spot for him it to continue. The Montreal Canadiens are allowing a league-worst 39.41 shots against per game in their last 10 games, while the Leafs as a whole have been taking 35.8 shots on goal per game, the sixth highest-rate over that time.

Season record: 45-49-4 (-3.39u)