Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 12, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Joel Eriksson Ek o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -167.

With this marking the third matchup between the Wild and the Oilers in the past two weeks, Eriksson Ek will look to continue the shoot-first mentality he established in the first two meetings. Eriksson Ek put up 5 shots on goal in both games against the Oilers this season, and today will look to prove no different as Edmonton is allowing an average of 33.4 shots per game this season, which ranks twenty-seventh in the NHL.

Eriksson Ek has been able to hit o2.5 Shots on Goal in four of his last five and is averaging 4 shots per game during that span. Throughout this season, the Minnesota forward has averaged 3.2 shots on goal per game.

Our second bet of the day is Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -125.

The under 6.5 has hit in seven straight games between these two teams. Dating back to 2018 was the last time the Stars and Penguins matchup exceeded six goals. Dallas Goaltender Jake Oettinger and Penguins Goaltender Tristan Jarry are the projected starters tonight, and both combine for a goals-against average of 5.28.

Both teams are among the league’s best in goals allowed per game this season. Pittsburgh allows 2.96 goals per contest (12th in the NHL), and Dallas finds itself in the top 10, allowing 2.82 goals per matchup.

Record: 26-28-1

