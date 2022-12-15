Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 15, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Steven Stamkos o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +115.

Stamkos has been able to hit o3.5 Shots on Goal in consecutive games and is averaging 3.6 shots per game over his five. Both these teams met back in October, and in that matchup, Stamkos had 7 Shots on Goal after his eighteen minutes of ice time.

This season, the Columbus Blue Jackets are allowing the second most shots on goal per game this season to opposing teams (33.5). With Stamkos hitting his shots on goal per game average over his last five and by having a favourable matchup tonight, the expectation is for that streak to continue for the Lightning’ captain.

Our second bet of the day is Colorado Avalanche Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +125.

In the last eight games between Colorado and Buffalo, the Avalanche have secured victories in each of those matchups. In addition, in six of those wins the Avs’ won by two goals or more.

Colorado has been the better team through the first quarter of the NHL season. The Avalanche come into tonight with a 15-10-2 record compared to the Sabres 13-14-2 record.

Record: 31-28-1

