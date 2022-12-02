Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 2, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is the Winnipeg Jets Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +110.

The Winnipeg Jets come into this Friday night matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets with momentum on their side. In the last two games, the Jets have secured victory and have outscored their opponent 12 to 2. Winnipeg will also be on home ice tonight, which has resulted in a 8-2 record so far this season.

Columbus brings in a three game losing streak, as well as dropping three straight on the road. The Jets will be looking to build off their recent success against Columbus, as they have won four out of their last six against this Eastern Conference opponent.

