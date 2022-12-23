Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 23, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Carolina Hurricanes Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at -140.

The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the last month. The Hurricanes have lost only one game since November 26th (Overtime loss on Dec.6). The Canes’ are 9-0-1 in their previous ten games and are riding a seven-game winning streak into tonight. They will be looking to improve that winning streak on home ice tonight against a division rival.

Up against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, tonight will be the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are 3-5-2 over their last ten and are in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

Our second bet of the day is Mikko Rantanen o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -105.

Rantanen has hit over 2.5 shots in back-to-back games and totalled 18 shots in that span. Yes, you read that right. Throughout the last two games, Rantanen is averaging 9 shots on goal. He will look to continue to increase those numbers tonight in a favourable matchup.

The Colorado Avalanche will travel to Nashville to take on the Predators in a Central Division showdown. The Preds’ are currently allowing an average of 33.3 shots on goal a game, which is the seventh most per game in the NHL. With this favourable matchup for Rantanen on-tap tonight, he will look to build off his per-game average of 3.5 shots on goal.

Record: 35-36-1

