Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 28, 2022

Our first bet of the day is the Seattle Kraken Money Line. This line sits at -111.

The Seattle Kraken will be on home ice tonight against the visiting Calgary Flames. Calgary will be playing in their second game of a back-to-back, and so far this season, the Flames have yet to win both games when playing on consecutive days. In addition, the Flames have a record of 1-2 in their second game of a back-to-back.

This matchup will be the first matchup between these two teams since the beginning of November. The Kraken secured a 5-4 victory in that Pacific Division matchup. The Kraken have also found the win column in two of their last three games against Calgary.

Our second bet of the day is the Pittsburgh Penguins Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +115.

Pittsburgh enters tonight with a 7-2-1 record over their last ten, and their opposition tonight is trending in the other direction. The Detroit Red Wings hold a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games. The Penguins will be on home ice tonight, and that has resulted in helping them add to their point total this year. Pittsburgh has a home record of 10-3-3, as the Red Wings are an unimpressive 3-5-2 on the road.

The Penguins have flat-out dominated the Red Wings over the past handful of games. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven games against Detroit, with a goal differential of +23. With the Pens’ being on home tonight and trending upward, the expectation is for them to continue their success against Detroit.

