Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 7, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Vancouver Canucks Money Line. This line sits at -118.

The Vancouver Canucks have been playing good hockey as of late, bringing in a record of 7-3-0 over their last ten. Their opponent for the evening have not seen the same results. San Jose is 2-7-1 in their last ten and has dropped three straight.

Vancouver will be on the road, but the Sharks have put up an uninspiring home record of 2-8-4 to open up the season. With it being a Pacific division matchup, the Canucks have found ways to get in the win column against their division opponents. Vancouver has put up a record of 5-2-0 against the Pacific, while San Jose has a losing record of 1-3-3 in the division.

Our second bet is Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -134.

Throughout the current NHL season, the Wild and Flames are ranked in the league’s top half in Goals allowed, averaging a combined 6.04 goals per game between the two. Minnesota and Calgary don’t find the same success in the offensive zone, as both are ranked in the league’s bottom half in Goals scored per game.

History will favour these teams, as in the last ten games between Minnesota and Calgary, the under has hit eight times during that span.

Record: 22-24-1

