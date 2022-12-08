Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Miro Heiskanen o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -120.

Heiskanen is averaging 2.65 shots on goal this season and he is looking at a favourable matchup against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Ottawa is allowing 33.3 shots on goal per game, which is ranked the twenty-sixth worst in the NHL.

The Stars defenseman has hit o2.5 shots on goal in his last four games and is averaging 3.5 shots per contest during that span. Both these teams have squared off already this season, and Heiskanen found the shooting lane on four occasions during their matchup in late October.

Our second bet of the day is Kyle Connor Anytime Goalscorer. This line sets at +130.

Winnipeg will be visiting the St.Louis Blues, who can not figure out a solution to keep the puck out of their net. The Blues are allowing an average of 5.2 Goals-per game over their last five. Connor will look to build off his two-goal performance from Tuesday and will have plenty of looks to do so against this Blues team, who also have the worst ranked Penalty Kill in the league.

Connor has put up consistent numbers against St.Louis throughout his career. In seventeen games, Connor has put up 22 Points and 8 Goals. Averaging a Goal in nearly half of his games against the Blues, the Winnipeg sniper has both history on his side, along with the struggles that come along with this Blues’ Defensive unit, in order to find the back of the net.

Record: 23-25-1

