Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 12, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Happy Saturday! I’ve been on a nice little run this week with going 6-2-1 returning +5.1 units. Let’s try and keep that up today with a couple over bets.

Our first bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild o6 goals at -120. While both teams ranks top five in the league in goals against, they both also rank top eight in goals scored.

The Wild are starting Cam Talbot in net and despite a .913 save percentage, he’s giving up 2.81 goals-against average. No team has returned more units to overs at home this year than the Minnesota Wild going +11.8u. Carolina’s also scored 16 goals in its last five games, while the Wild have scored 20 in its last five.



Our second bet of the day will be taking o1.5 first-period goals between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at -125. Chicago has been on a run in terms of first-period overs in its last 10 road games going 7-3-1. On the contrary, the Blues are 4-1 to home overs in their last five games.