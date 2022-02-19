Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 18, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!

We’ve got a nice Saturday slate of games today, and there’s a few games I’m jumping in on.

First will be the Edmonton Oilers moneyline on the road against the Winnipeg Jets at -120. The Jets are a beat-up team with Andrew Copp and Cole Perfetti out of the lineup, and the Oilers have won four in a row under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

They’re playing impressive hockey in all three zones and I like them to keep it up today.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Calgary Flames on the puckline at -115. On paper, Calgary has a tough matchup against a stingy Seattle defence, but the Flames have also been one of the hottest teams in the league this month.

Calgary has covered the spread in each of their last five games and are 7-3 in their last 10. I like them to stay hot and pour it on Seattle tonight.