Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 22, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!

We’re here on 2/22/2022 with 2 bets on tonight’s Tuesday NHL slate.

Our first bet of the day will be taking the Toronto Maple Leafs team total o4 at -105.

They’re taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets this evening and they’re going back to J-F Berube for the second straight night. He appeared against the Buffalo Sabres Sunday giving up three goals.

Despite being 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.1 goals against per game during that time.

On the other side of the rink, the Maple Leafs have hit the over on their team total in 9 of their last 10 games scoring over 4.3 goals per game in that time.

Our second bet of the day is taking o5.5 goals between the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken at +125. While the Islanders have been one of the stingiest defensive teams in the league this year giving up just 2.8 goals against per game, they’ve shown some cracks allowing 3.2 goals against per game in their last 10.

On top of that, the Islanders are 7-3 to the over on the road in their last 10 games.

Seattle, meanwhile, is 6-4 to the over in their last 10 games at home despite scoring just 2.3 goals for per game in that time.

This bet feels like it’s going to be a sweat, but the implied total on the game is 5.7. Let’s see what happens.

Season record: 17-9-1 (+7.79u)