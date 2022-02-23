Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 23, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We went 1-1 last night but returned +.25u. The bet I was sweating was the NYI/SEA o5.5 but that one hit with ease. Of course, the Leafs couldn’t hit their team total. Alas, life goes on.

Tonight, our first bet of the day will be taking the Colorado Avalanche on the -1.5 puckline at even money.

Colorado has been red hot covering the spread on the road lately going 7-3 in their last ten returning +6u, while the Detroit Red Wings have been cold to the spread at home going 4-6 and returning -3.75u.

Red Wings first-line centre Dylan Larkin is a game-time decision, too, so that could put a wrinkle in the game for Detroit.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another team total, this time going with Buffalo Sabres o3 at -120. The Sabres offence has sneakily come around and especially so in their last five games.

They’ve gone 4-1 to the over in their last five, and their team total’s have been just as hot. In their last 10 games, they’ve hit their team total seven times returning +3.15u.

Montreal has struggled to keep the puck out of the net all year and I don’t see that changing now.

Season record: 18-10-1 (+8.04u)