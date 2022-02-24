Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 24, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We had another 1-1 night last breaking even. I’ll take that over a loss any day of the week.

Tonight, we’re back with another two bets. Our first one of the night will be taking the Minnesota Wild on the moneyline at +125. They’re taking on a reeling Maple Leafs team who have fallen in each of their last three giving up 15 goals in the process.

Minnesota has gone 6-4 on the road moneyline in their last 10 games returning +.15u in the process, but I like them here tonight. The Wild have an implied team total of 3, while the Leafs have an implied total of 3.5 showing just how close this could be.

The difference maker in the game in my eyes is that the Leafs are going with Peter Mrazek in net, who has struggled mightily this year despite a 6-4 record. He’s posted a 3.16 goals against average and a .890 save percentage.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Calgary Flames on the -1.5 puckline at +155. This is great value for a Flames team who have been absolutely on fire winning 10 games in a row.

In that time, the Flames are 7-3 to the spread returning +5.05u. Calgary hasn’t been so strong covering the spread on the road as of late going 4-6 in their last 10 returning -4u, but this feels like a get-right spot.

Vancouver has been about as average as can be in returns on the spread this ear going 29-23 returning +.55u.

Season record: 19-11-1 (+8.04u)