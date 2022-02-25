Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 25, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

I’ve bet against J-F Berube three nights in a row and all I feel is pain. Last night we went 0-2, the first time since I’ve started doing these. I knew some regression was coming after a hot, hot start.

Let’s see if we can get back in the win column tonight.

Our first bet of the night will be taking o5.5 goals in the LA Kings – Anaheim Ducks game at -120. In each of their last five games, the Ducks are 5-0 to the over returning +5u, while the LA Kings are 4-1 in their last five games returning +2.8u.

In that same time, both teams have scored 19 games averaging just under four goals per game. These teams met once earlier this year and there were a total of nine goals in that game.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the New Jersey Devils -1 at +155 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has been one of the worst teams to the spread at home this season going 9-16 returning -11.5u, the fifth-worst rate in the league.

While the New Jersey Devils haven’t been great to the spread this year, going 24-27 returning -10.6u, they’ve been on a heater on the road. In their last 10 road games, they’ve gone 7-3 to the spread returning +4.15u in that time.

New Jersey also got back defenceman Dougie Hamilton last night, who was a huge addition in a thrashing of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Devils are slight underdogs in this one at even on the moneyline and I do like them to win, but I like the potential value on the spread here.

Season record: 19-13-1 (+6.04u)