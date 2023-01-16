Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 16, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Mika Zibanejad o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +105.

Zibanejad has been racking up the shots throughout the entire season. The Rangers forward has found the net 161 times this season throughout his first 44 games. That number is high enough to make him the top shot-taker for the entire Rangers roster. Zibanejad is averaging 3.65 shots on goal per contest this season, and he has also hit the set 3.5 shot prop in consecutive games.

New York will be visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, and that is a dream matchup for Zibanejad shot prop takers. Columbus is allowing 35.3 shots on goal per hour, which is the second most in the league. This game will mark the first matchup between these two teams since the end of October, and in that game, Zibanejad put up 5 shots on goal.

Our second bet of the day is Ottawa Senators To Score a Power Play Goal. This line sits at +110.

The Ottawa Senators have scored a Power Play Goal in four of their last six games. Tonight, they will look to extend their impressive streak as they travel to St.Louis to take on the Blues. Ottawa has had a strong showing from their Power Play unit this season, as they hold a 26.6% success rate with the man advantage (6th in the NHL). That number is set to increase due to their matchup against the opposing Blues’ special teams unit.

St.Louis hosts the Sens’ tonight with an alarming 72.9% Penalty Kill percentage (28th in the NHL). With Ottawa capitalizing on the man advantage in their past number of games and with their dream matchup against St.Louis, I love the value of this play tonight.

Record: 47-48-1

