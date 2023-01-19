Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 19, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Evander Kane o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +105.

After a long-anticipated return, Evander Kane returned to the ice on Tuesday. After a wrist injury kept him out of the lineup for over two months, Kane provided an offensive boost for the Edmonton Oilers. In his first game back, Kane put up seven shots on goal and did so in just over seventeen minutes of ice time.

With Kane showing again, he can put up a high shot total each game, and with him skating alongside Connor McDavid, his shot opportunities will continue. Kane will also get some looks on the league’s top Power Play unit, which increases the likelihood of him achieving the set shot prop tonight.

Our second bet of the day is Brad Marchand o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -120.

Marchand has hit over 2.5 shots in two of his last three games. During that three-game span, Marchand is averaging 3.67 shots on goal per game. Entering tonight’s contest against the New York Rangers, Marchand has accumulated 97 shots in 36 games played. With Marchand averaging 2.7 shots on goal per outing this season, the set prop line makes it achievable.

I personally like this play tonight, as the Bruins are the best-scoring offence in the NHL (170 Goals For). With Boston continuing to pepper opposing goaltenders, Marchand has been a big part of that since he’s been healthy. Marchand is projected to skate on the Bruins’ first forward line and Power Play unit tonight.

Record: 48-53-1

