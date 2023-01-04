Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 4, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is the Dallas Stars Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +105.

The Dallas Stars have and are continuing their ability to win hockey games this season. The Stars sit on top of the Central Division with a 23-10-6 record. That success has transpired over the past month, as they enter tonight with a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games. Dallas will be making the trip to Anaheim tonight to take on the Ducks. Anaheim is in last place in the Pacific Division with a 10-24-4 record and hold an uninspiring record of 3-6-1 over their last ten.

Although this is already a favourable matchup for Dallas, recent success against Anaheim has also trended in the right direction for the Stars. Dallas has won the six previous matchups against the Ducks and have created a goal differential of plus thirteen during that winning streak. Expect Dallas to extend their winning streak against Anaheim to seven tonight and win by a considerable margin.

Record: 40-42-1

