Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 5, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +115.

Leon Draisaitl is due. Draisaitl has not found the back of the net in seven straight, but despite his recent scoreless skid and missing two games due to injury, Draisaitl is still the Oilers’ second-leading goalscorer. Although Draisaitl has found himself in a goalless drought, it is not by lack of trying. During his drought, he is averaging just under 3.5 shots on goal.

The New York Islanders will be in Edmonton for their matchup tonight. Draisaitl has found success against the Islanders, as he has found the scoresheet in half his career games against the Isles’ (6 Goals in 12 Games Played). I firmly believe this is the game Draisaitl shakes off this little goalless streak he found himself on.

Our second bet of the day is Cale Makar o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -105.

Makar has hit over 3.5 shots in seven of his last ten games. During that time, the reigning Norris trophy winner is averaging 3.7 shots on goal per game. Makar has been in and around his set shot prop the entirety of the season, as he has accumulated 118 shots on goal in 36 games played (3.3 shots per game average.)

Although Makar is averaging under 3.5 shots on goal this season, he has an extremely favourable matchup tonight. Makar and the Avs’ will be on the road in Vancouver tonight. The Canucks are currently allowing 32.5 shots on goal per game this season, which is the eighth most among all NHL teams.

Record: 40-43-1

