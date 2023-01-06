Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 6, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Arizona Coyotes Money Line. This line sits at -105.

The Arizona Coyotes will be playing another struggling Central Division team tonight as they travel to Chicago. The Hawks’ are in complete rebuild mode (Bedard mode), and that has resulted in an overall record of 8-25-4 this season. Although the Coyotes aren’t much better (13-19-5), they do have a division win to their name this season. The Hawks’ enter tonight with a division record of 0-9-1 and with Patrick Kane being a game-time decision due to an injury, I believe the Coyotes will find a way to put another one in the win column.

The Coyotes got the better of the Hawks’ over the past few games. Arizona has won two of their last three matchups against Chicago and has done so by a goal differential of plus two.

Our second bet of the day is Timo Meier o4.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -110.

Although the 4.5 may seem like a hefty margin to accomplish, I’m not worried. Meier has hit over 4.5 shots in two of his last three games. Also leading the entire Shark roster with 178 shots in 39 games, Meier is averaging just over the set shot prop per game (4.56). Meier is the trigger man for the Sharks as his 178 shots this season are the most by any other Sharks player by 70 shots (Karlsson 108).

Meier has a dream matchup tonight, as he will be lined up against the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks allow 38.3 shots on goal, which is the most per hour in the NHL. Expect Meier to find the open shooting lane all game as he continues his career season.

Record: 41-44-1

