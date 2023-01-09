Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 9, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +105.

When the NHL’s leading goal scorer is plus money to find the back of the net, you take it. Connor McDavid enters Monday night with 33 Goals in 41 Games this season. Mcdavid has not scored in consecutive games, but McDavid does not go three games without a goal. The last time the Oilers captain went three straight games without a goal was November 26, 2022.

McDavid will be up against the streaking LA Kings who are 7-2-1 over their last ten. Although the Kings are in second place in the Pacific Division, they have struggled in the defensive zone. LA allows an average of 3.37 Goals-per game, which is the twenty-second best in the NHL. McDavid has had success in lighting the lamp Kings over the past four games against the rival, scoring three goals during that span.

Our second bet of the day is Brady Tkachuk o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -150.

Tkachuk has been on a tear shooting the puck this season for the Ottawa Senators, as the Sens’ captain enters tonight with 169 Shots in 39 Games Played. That number puts Tkachuk first in that category for the Senators. Tkachuk has also hit over 3.5 in three straight games and is averaging 4.7 shots on goal during that span.

The Senators will be on home ice tonight against the Nashville Predators in a rematch of their previous matchup in December. Tkachuk found the Preds’ netminder five times in that game. The Predators matchup is a favourable one for Tkachuk, as the Preds’ are allowing an average of 34.1 shots per game. The 34.1 shots per game number are the fourth most in the NHL. With Tkackuk’s ability to put the puck on net and with his great matchup, expect Tkackuk to extend his over 3.5 shots to four straight games.

Record: 42-45-1

