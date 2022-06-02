Betway Bets of the Day — June 1

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Leon Draisaitl o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +120.

Despite playing on a shaky ankle, Leon Draisaitl has been on a tear in these playoffs scoring 28 goals in 13 games. He’s fired 35 shots on goal in those games, averaging just 2.7 shots on goal per game. That’s down almost a full shot per game from the regular season, where he averaged 3.5 shots on goal per game.

He’s starting to get back to his form with a four shot game in game one against Colorado, and another in game three against Calgary. He’s a guy the Oilers need to rely on, and I’m willing to bet he has another game where he’s around the offence all night long.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -138.

As I’ve said before, we’re betting this until it doesn’t hit. He had a three-point game in game one, and I expect another multi-point performance tonight.