Betway Bets of the Day — June 15

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning on the moneyline. This line sits at +135.

Want to talk about a heat check? This is a line that I really like for a Tampa Bay Lightning team who is getting star centre Brayden Point back into the lineup. He’s missed the last 10 games in the playoffs after being injured in game seven against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Even without him in the lineup, the Lightning have looked no worse for wear sweeping the Florida Panthers and taking out the New York Rangers in tremendous fashion in six games.

I love this Colorado team, I really do. In fact, I’ve loved both of these teams and I had outright bets on each of them to win the cup this year. But with that being said, Tampa Bay is the team that’s been there, and done that, and they showed it against the Rangers.

Give me Tampa Bay +150 to win the cup.