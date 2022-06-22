Betway Bets of the Day — June 22

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking o6 goals between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. This line sits at +100.

Am I the only one surprised to see this line at even money? We’ve seen totals of seven goals, seven goals, and eight goals through the first three games of this Stanley Cup final. In their last five games in the playoffs, the Avalanche are 4-1 to the over returning +3.2u while the Lightning are 3-2 to the over returning +1.2u.

Both of these teams pack some serious offensive punch, and I don’t see the offence slowing down in this series one bit.