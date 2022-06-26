Betway Bets of the Day — June 25

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov to both take 3+ shots on goal. This line sits at -134.

This is a bit of a different play, but one I really like. You can find this market under player specials -> specials.

To me, this feels like a no-brainer. MacKinnon has hit this prop in every game of this series, and he’s hit it in 18 of 19 games he’s played in the playoffs this year. He’s an animal, a shot machine, and will help lead the way for the Avs.

Similarly, Kucherov is a big engine for Lightning. He’s only hit this prop in two of five games this series, but in the games he’s hit the prop, he’s hit the six shot mark each time.

Both teams are fighting for their lives here in what could be the last game of the season and each of these superstars will need to be at the top of their game if they hope to bring home Lord Stanley’s mug this year.